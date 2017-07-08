VIDEO: Racial Slur Used During Vallejo Police Traffic Stop

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A traffic stop in which Vallejo police officers used a racial slur was captured on cell phone video and has triggered an internal investigation into the incident, authorities said.

KPIX 5 was provided with the cell phone video of the Saturday morning traffic stop near Sonoma Blvd.

“I looked out the window and saw officers approaching a white pickup truck with guns already drawn,” said Leo Bruno, who captured the incident on his cell phone from his home. “There was shouting going on.”

On video, the two officers are shown outside the truck and the two men inside the vehicle have their hands up and out the windows. A few moments later, you can hear one of the officers loudly using a racial slur.

“They proceeded to handcuff the occupants of the vehicle and lay them on the ground and search them,” Bruno said. “I thought it was potentially another (police) shooting incident and I was nervous that the gun was going to go off and they were going to shoot the driver.”

“It’s always unnecessary and uncalled for and just racist to say things like that,” he added.

KPIX 5 showed the video to Vallejo Police Lt. Kenny Park and asked his thoughts of the incident and use of the slur.

“I think you know the answer to that — the answer is no (the officer should not have used that kind of racist comment),” said Park.

The Vallejo police issued a statement early Sunday announcing the internal investigation.

“The citizen reports the officer used an unacceptable racial epitaph during the initial contact,” the statement read. “The Vallejo Police takes all reports of unprofessional behavior seriously and has no tolerance for such behavior. The Chief of Police has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.”