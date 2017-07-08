Rodeo Wildfire Burns More Than 100 Acres

July 8, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: CalFire, Fire, Rodeo, weather, Wildfire

RODEO (CBS SF) — A wildfire erupted Saturday afternoon near the refineries in Rodeo forcing the closure of a freeway off-ramp and charring more than 100 acres, authorities said.

The fire erupted at around 3 p.m. near I-80 just passed the Willow Ave. off-ramp.

Authorities said there were no structures being threatened by the blaze but the it did force the closure of the Cummings Skyway.

Firefighters from several agencies battled the blaze.

The California Highway Patrol said to avoid the area if possible.

