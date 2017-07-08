‘True Blood’ Actor Nelsan Ellis Dead At 39

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for his memorable portrayal of Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s “True Blood,” has died at the age of 39.

Ellis’ manager, Emily Gerson Saines, confirmed the actor’s death in an email Saturday. The Hollywood Reporter, which was first to report Ellis’ death, quoted her as saying the actor died from complications of heart failure.

The Illinois-born actor, who studied at Juilliard, played the role of Lafayette, a gay short order cook, on the HBO drama from 2008 to 2014, and more recently appeared in the CBS detective series “Elementary.” He also was a playwright and a stage director.

Ellis appeared as Martin Luther King, Jr. in Lee Daniels’ “The Butler,” and as singer Bobby Byrd in the James Brown biopic “Get On Up.”

He also appeared in “The Help,” and his castmate Octavia Spencer mourned his death on Instagram. “My heart breaks for his kids and family,” the actress wrote.

On Twitter, some fans posted one of his more famous scenes as Lafayette, where the character marches out of the kitchen to confront some bigoted diners. NSFW video below:

Rest In Peace Nelsan Ellis, better known to me as Lafayette on True Blood. This scene is was so powerful 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/U2zd3lB4fy — Papi Chulo (@Ch0ji_) July 8, 2017

HBO released a statement saying the network was “extremely saddened” by Ellis’ death.

“Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of ‘True Blood,'” the statement read. “Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.”

We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis. He will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO. — HBO (@HBO) July 8, 2017

“True Blood” creator Alan Ball called Ellis “a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege.”

‘True Blood’ Co-stars tweeted:

It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I'm devastated by his untimely death. pic.twitter.com/If17csduHz — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) July 8, 2017

Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. this is just completely tragic. — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) July 8, 2017

No one could raise a brow like @OfficialNelsan An army of us r left wanting more. Wherever you are sir,wish u peace. pic.twitter.com/4NBRSSRKwF — Lauren Bowles (@LaurenEBowles) July 8, 2017

So blessed to share the screen with you you beautiful man. pic.twitter.com/DCD6WLAdJn — Todd Lowe (@Todd__Lowe) July 8, 2017

Dearest #NelsanEllis , may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, you phenomenally talented genius…. pic.twitter.com/2OamZvBVNe — Carrie Preston (@carriepreston) July 8, 2017

Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP pic.twitter.com/fvtquhIac7 — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) July 8, 2017

In a 2012 TV interview in Chicago, Ellis recalled that it took four auditions for him to nail the role of Lafayette. At first, he said, he was playing the role as a caricature, and was told to “go back to the drawing board and figure it out.”

He then began to channel his mother. “Once I started to act like my Mama, my fourth audition, I got the part,” he said.

Born in Harvey, Illinois, Ellis attended Thornridge High School, where he credited teachers with instilling the craft of theater in him. He later attended Juilliard in New York City.

More celebrities mourn Ellis’ passing on social media:

The few times I got to sit w/ Nelsan Ellis, he was incredibly sincere, thoughtful and generous. His tremendous talent spoke for itself. #RIP pic.twitter.com/QHTbTGRATO — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) July 9, 2017

With the death of Nelsan Ellis, I am reminded of the famous line: "Attention must be finally paid to such a man." Death of a Salesman. RIP — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) July 9, 2017

(1/2) The instant I met @OfficialNelsan, I was awestruck. A true artistic genius. This man was one of the greats. We have lost a hero… pic.twitter.com/2TajJMQELg — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 9, 2017

wow rest in peace nelsan ellis. a great and underrated actor. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 8, 2017

Rise in Peace, King. And thank you for sharing your gifts with us. You made a difference. #nelsanellis pic.twitter.com/blav8fr3Qc — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 8, 2017

We didnt even scratch the surface of seeing what this artist was capable of. My love to the family of this spectacular man. #NelsanEllis pic.twitter.com/3DoPQZYS7p — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 8, 2017

