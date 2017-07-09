Man Shot in Pacifica; Woman Arrested for Negligent Discharge of Firearm

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A Pacifica woman was arrested on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm after she unintentionally allegedly shot and wounded a man Sunday, police said.

Officers responded around 6:40 a.m. to the general area of 900 Mirador Terrace on a report of a shooting, police said. When they got there, the officers found a Pacifica man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Linda Miles, 54, was there as well, and the officers arrested her on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm resulting in an injury, a felony, police said. She was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was unintentional but involves negligence and detectives are continuing to investigate, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444. Callers should refer to Case No. 17-2150.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed