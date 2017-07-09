Bicycle-Riding Man Fatally Shot In Salinas

SALINAS (CBS SF) — A 23-year-old man was shot to death just before midnight Saturday in the 300 block of Williams Road in Salinas, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunshots in the area and found a young man dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The officers investigated and found out that the man was riding his bicycle when one or more suspects shot him, police said.

Police are not sharing the name of the victim until they can notify his family.

According to police, the killing appears to be gang-related.

Members of the public are asked to contact police Sgt. Brian Johnson at (831) 758-7128 or the watch commander at (831) 758-7250.

