San Jose Police Seek Woman Who Fatally Stabbed Man

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place in the city Sunday morning, a police officer said.

Officers went to the 700 block of South Second Street around 9:53 a.m. in response to a report of a person stabbed, according to San Jose police Officer Albert Morales.

The officers found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, Morales said. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Morales.

The woman suspected of the crime is still at large, Morales said. He said the motive and circumstances of the crime are being investigated.



Police will not release the name of the victim until the coroner’s office has confirmed the identity and the family has been notified, Morales said.



“This is a summary of an incident that took place. It is not meant to be the facts, just what we believe to be true at this point based on preliminary information. Details are subject to change,” Morales said