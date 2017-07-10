3 Annual Conferences Every California Small Business Owner Must Attend



Your time is valuable, and the last thing you want to do is waste it by attending workshops that won’t give you practical advice, inspiration or help to further your business. Additionally, there are a many expos available to choose from. How do you decide? Whether you’re looking for a cost-saving experience, a large motivational event or real practical knowledge, here are three of the best.





The Small Business Expo

August 17, 2017 – San Francisco

September 14, 2017 – Los Angeles

September 21, 2017 – San Diego

You won’t get a bigger bang for your buck than when attending the Small Business Expo. Ranked as the number one “must attend conference” by Intuit, Small Business Expo is offered three times this year in three California locations, will only require one full day of your time and will cost you nothing — except maybe for parking and lunch. The one-day event is designed to help business owners with either launching or growing their businesses, and provides heaps of resources, related exhibitors, valuable workshops, demonstrations of various product and one great place to network. Topics covered at the conference include, but are not limited to, social media, search engine optimization, business planning, insurance, increasing sales, creating successful marketing plans and financial and tax planning.



Get Connected Small Business Conference

September 12, 2017 – Stockton, CA

The 2017 Get Connected Small Business Conference offers expert advice on how to bid and win contracts, and find the best ways to sell goods and services. You will also find opportunities for networking with procurement agents and small business advocates from federal, state and local agencies, educational institutions, public utilities and even small business assistance organizations. Many exhibitors will be present as well.



Dreamforce

November 6 – 9, 2017 – San Francisco

Hosted by Salesforce, Dreamforce has been described as “half rock concert and half industry show,” bringing in such talent as Hillary Rodham Clinton, Tony Robbins, and even Bruno Mars. Dreamforce is huge, but fortunately, they have broken down the conference into different breakout sessions and special tracks. The Small and Medium Business Track will cover topics such as how to keep customers happy, reaching benchmarks, building sales and service teams, how to survive the “new age of selling,” how to build custom apps and more.



This article was written by Jeffrey Totey for CBS Small Business Pulse

