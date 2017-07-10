Ashton Kutcher Fires Back At Tabloid With Sarcastic Tweet

July 10, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Star Magazine, Tabloid, Tweet, Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Ashton Kutcher had a quick explanation after a tabloid questioned why he was seen out and about with a mystery woman recently: She was his cousin.

Kutcher on Sunday responded to a Star magazine article headlined, “Hey Ashton! Who’s the girl?” The article included pictures of Kutcher and a woman entering a private jet and noted it wasn’t his wife, Mila Kunis.

Kutcher posted a picture of the article on Twitter and added: “You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin.” He also apologized to his aunt, saying, “These magazines lack integrity.”

A representative for American Media, which owns Star, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Kutcher and Kunis have two children together. They married in 2015.

