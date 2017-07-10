Bathroom Sink Tossed At SF Police Officers Investigating Homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While San Francisco police officers were investigating a homicide early Monday in the city’s Mission District someone tossed a sink through the back window of their parked patrol car, authorities said.

Police could not say if the bizarre incident was related to the crime.

Investigators said they were called to 24th and Mission streets about 2:30 a.m. and discovered a 35-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds. No further details were immediately available and the suspect or suspects in the shooting remain at large.

While officers were in the course of their investigation, they heard a loud crash and discovered their patrol car had been vandalized.

“During the investigation, units on scene were not in their vehicle, but someone threw a bathroom sink through the rear window,” Officer Robert Rueca told the San Francisco Chronicle.