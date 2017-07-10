Brush Fire In Hills South Of San Jose Prompts Evacuations

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A brush fire was burning in a remote area of just south of San Jose Monday.
As of 5:30 p.m., the fire had burned roughly 40 acres and was 40 percent contained, according to Cal Fire in Morgan Hill.
A Cal Fire spokeswoman said the fire has the potential to burn 500 acres.
The fire was in hilly terrain near San Felipe and Metcalf Roads south of Mt. Hamilton.
There is a scattering of ranches, farms and single family houses near the fire and officials have called for evacuations in the area.
So far no structures have burned. There were early indications that a car fire may have started the fire.