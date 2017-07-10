California 19-Year-Old Wins 2 Lottery Jackpots In Same Week

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A California woman driving home from Arizona had a most rewarding road trip after picking up lottery tickets along the way, and scoring two big winners in a week.

The California Lottery said 19-year-old Rosa Dominguez won the top prize on a $5 Power 5 Scratcher ticket – $555,555 – while making a gas station stop in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo County recently. She bought it at the Eagle Energy station at 2400 Golden Hill Road.

“I was so nervous I just wanted to cry,” Dominguez told lottery officials.

Just days later, Dominguez bought a $5 Lucky Fortune scratcher and again won the top prize of $100,000, lottery officials said. That ticket was picked up at the Valero gas station at 348 El Camino Real in Greenfield, Monterey County.

Dominguez recently picked up her $655,000 in winnings at the California Lottery’s East Bay District Office in Hayward. She told lottery officials that she wants to go shopping and buy herself a new car.

 

