Krispy Kreme Celebrates 80 Years With Dozen Donuts For 80 Cents Deal

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A good doughnut is great, but a good doughnut for less than a dime is even better.

To that end, Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 80th anniversary on Friday, July 14 by selling a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents.

So what’s the catch?

This deal is only good for customers who buy a dozen doughnuts at their price. Then, the second dozen is only 80 cents.

A dozen of their Original Glazed doughnuts cost about 8 bucks.

Add 80 cents and get twice as many.

That’s two dozen Krispy Kremes for about 36 cents apiece. After you do the math, it’s still a sweet deal.



Krispy Kreme first opened its doors on July 13, 1937 in historic Old Salem in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

According to company lore, the smell of cooking doughnuts was so good, folks begged to buy them hot. Owner Vernon Rudolph cut a hole in the wall and started selling them directly to customers who lined up on the sidewalk.

The company’s signature Original Glazed Doughnut has stayed the same.

Krispy Kreme will be offering this birthday deal at all locations in the United States and Canada.

To find a Krispy Kreme doughnut shop near you, go to krispykreme.com/Locate/All-Locations.