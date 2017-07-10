Gas Line Breach In Livermore Prompts Shelter-In-Place Order

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – A 4-inch gas line was breached Monday morning in Livermore, prompting a shelter-in-place order at a few businesses and a school, according to police and a Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department battalion chief.

The first report of the gas line break came in at about 8:45 a.m. and has closed Northfront Road between Central Avenue and North Vasco Road.

Police said initially some people were evacuated, but Battalion Chief Jack Neiman-Kimel said people were only ordered to shelter in place.

The break was in the middle of the road, Neiman-Kimel said.

PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said the break was caused by a construction crew that struck the line. PG&E crews are excavating to stop the flow of gas, which should be stopped later this morning.

No customers are expected to lose service, Sarkissian said.

Police do not know how long the road will be closed.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.