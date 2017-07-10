More Evacuations Near Site Of Oakland Construction Fire

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Occupants of a commercial building near the site of a four-alarm fire Friday morning in Oakland must evacuate because the safety of the building is in question, city officials said Sunday.

As of 7 p.m. orders had been given to evacuate the building at 180 Grand Ave. because glass and debris fell from it.

The building is about a block from the site of the fire, which burning a building under construction at 2302 Valdez St.

The fire displaced 700 to 900 people living around the site because it damaged a crane at the construction site. The crane was in danger of falling, according to city officials.

The crane was brought down by an excavator at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday residents from all but the two buildings have been allowed to return to their homes. Residents of 2343 Waverly St. and 2346 Valdez St. are still without homes.

City officials did not say when the two buildings may reopen.

The American Red Cross shelter for displaced residents at the St. Vincent de Paul Community Center at 2272 San Pablo Avenue closed Sunday morning.

Any residents who are still displaced have been put up in hotels, according to city officials.

Anyone directly affected by the fire should call the American Red Cross at (510) 595-4441 or visit them at 3901 Broadway in Oakland where an assistance center was set up Sunday.

Impacted residents with longer-term housing needs will get help from the city of Oakland, according to city officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured and no one died in the fire.

“With a fire this size it is a miracle that we have had no loss of life, no injuries,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said Friday.

Arson investigators have accessed the site and a national response team from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be on the scene Monday to help firefighters process evidence.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call an anonymous tip line at (510) 777-3333.

Parking, foot and vehicle traffic in the vicinity of the fire will be affected because of the potential for falling debris and efforts to clear the area.

Police are managing security in the area.

Business owners whose businesses were affected by the fire are encouraged to call Oakland’s Business Assistance Center at (510) 238-7952.