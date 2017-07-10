Police Crack Down On Trucks Driving Illegally On Pleasanton Road

PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) – Authorities in the East Bay on Monday were cracking down on truck drivers illegally using a street as a shortcut to I-680.

Neighbors say the trucks illegally barreling down First Street in Pleasanton a creating a daily safety concern.

On Monday, it didn’t take long to see truck drivers getting busted by police for driving on the street with vehicles over the 16,000 pound weight limit.

“And he just says, ‘Hey, I was just following the other dump truck drivers,'” explained Pleasanton Police Sgt. Benjamin Sarasua.

In less than three minutes, KPIX 5 cameras caught a handful of trucks that definitely were over the weight restriction.

“It’s very apparent that these trucks are probably coming from the rock quarry right here on Stanley Road,” said Sarasua.

And that is another clear violation of the law.

Several years ago, trucks from the nearby Cemex quarry were banned from using First Street.

But the two truck drivers caught by police Monday admitted they’d just come from Cemex.

The company’s spokesperson responded with a statement saying in part: “Cemex employees do not operate trucks hauling materials from the Eliot Quarry. These trucks are operated by third parties. Once leaving the quarry, the third-party drivers control the roads they travel on.”

“I mean, it’s dangerous. It’s a constant flow of large, loud trucks,” said Pleasanton resident Marisa McGilliard, who lives off First Street.

McGilliard posted her concerns on next door, a social network for neighborhoods.

Many of her neighbors agreed with her.

One woman wrote, “I have lived here a long time and many of us have fought this battle for years.”

Police say they’ll step up their enforcement, but it may be too late for Cemex.

McGilliard and her neighbors are talking about starting a petition to ban trucks on First Street altogether.

“It’s quintessential Pleasanton, right? You have Main Street one block away. So I think I just don’t understand the thought process in allowing First Street to be a throughway for large trucks,” said McGilliard.