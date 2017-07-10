Red-Tagged Lafayette Home On Market For $850,000

July 10, 2017 7:02 PM
Filed Under: Lafayette, Landslide, Real Estate, red-tagged home

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — An East Bay home with a price of $850,000 is attracting bidders even though it currently cant be lived in because it stands on the edge of a large landslide.

The house on Chapel Drive in Lafayette was red-tagged last month because the foundation was undermined by the landslide in the backyard.

The listing admits the purchase is “not for the faint of heart.”

It goes on to say the $850,000 dollars asking price reflects the cost of repairs to the foundation. It’s estimated that those repairs will be about $300,000, according to reports.

The listing also notes that once the property is restored and the home is livable, there will be great views of Mount Diablo.

