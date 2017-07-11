Bumgarner Has Strong Rehab Start; Ready For Return

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — There’s a reason to smile this morning San Francisco Giants fans. Pitching ace Madison Bumgarner appears ready to return to the Major League roster after being sidelined for months by a shoulder injury.

Bumgarner surrendered just one unearned run over six strong innings in his second rehab start with San Jose. He struck out eight while yielding a single walk and retired 17 out of the 21 batters he faced.

He opened the game against Modesto, retiring the first seven batters he faced, three of which came via the strikeout.

With one out in the top of the third, Willie Argo singled for the Modesto Nuts’ first hit of the game. He then stole second before a two-out walk to Braden Bishop.

Eric Filia followed and his grounder to first was misplayed by Jonah Arenado for an error. The miscue allowed Argo to score all the way from second with the first run of the night.

Bumgarner then breezed through scoreless fourth, fifth and sixth innings to keep the game tied 1-1.

He struck out the side in the top of the fourth working around a Gianfranco Wawoe two-out single. Bumgardner then set down Modesto in order the fifth and sixth innnings.

Bumgarner struck out at least one batter in every inning he pitched except the third. The four-time Major League All-Star left the mound at the end of the top of the sixth to a standing ovation.

The news wasn’t quite as good the rest of the night for San Jose as they would go on to lose 4-2.

Bumgarner is expected to rejoin the Giants after the All-Star break. He has been out since he injured his shoulder and ribs in an off-day dirt bike accident on April 20th. The injury was just one of the factors that has sent the Giants to their worst first half record in club history.

“I’m ready to help contribute,” he said of his return, “like I should’ve been doing this whole time…It sucks. I put myself in this spot. I wish I wouldn’t have. I’ve tried to make the best of it, and still am.”