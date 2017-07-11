San Jose Grass Fire Spreads To Homes Near Alum Rock Park

July 11, 2017 6:09 PM
Filed Under: Alum Rock Park, San Jose, Wildfire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A grass fire in San Jose near Alum Rock Park Tuesday has spread to at least two homes, one of which had burned down to its framing.

The fire was reported at Claitor Way and Lariat Lane along the foothills of east San Jose.

The fire was initially reported at around 4:50 p.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department. Cal Fire reported that it had reached 20 acres as of 5:30 p.m.

A park ranger told KPIX 5 that Alum Rock Park was being evacuated as of 6:00 p.m.

San Jose Police were going door-to-door asking people closest to the fire to leave the area.

 

