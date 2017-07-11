Marin Boy Scout Leader Dies After Hike In 90-Degree Heat

(CBS SF) — A Marin County Boy Scout leader died at a hospital Saturday afternoon after he became ill on a hike, a San Rafael Fire Department battalion chief said.

Michael Kan, 49, of San Rafael, was hiking with his two sons and another scout on Luiz Fire Road in the Lucas Valley Open Space Preserve, Battalion Chief Jason Hatfield said.

The Marinwood Fire Department responded in a pickup truck to a call around 12:45 p.m. about a man in distress who was having difficulty breathing about a half-mile up the road, Hatfield said.

The San Rafael Fire Department also responded and found Kan in a confused and altered state. Kan was carrying a full, heavy backpack in a very steep area in 90-degree heat, Hatfield said. The group had started hiking around 7 a.m.

Responding paramedics gave Kan fluids through an IV and transported him to Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center.

Kan’s condition worsened during transportation to the hospital and he suffered cardiac arrest soon after arriving at the hospital, Hatfield said.

Hospital staff performed CPR but Kan died around 2 p.m., according to Hatfield.

Michael Dybeck, Scout Executive/CEO, Marin Council, Boy Scouts of America emailed the following statement:

“This is a very difficult time for our Scouting family. We can confirm the death of one of our adult volunteers while participating in a local troop outing. While I do not have any additional information at this time, I can confirm no Scouts were harmed in this incident. “I would like to thank the emergency teams who responded and assisted our Scouts and volunteers throughout this incident. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased’s family and we will continue to support them in any way we that we can.”

