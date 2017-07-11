Plan Your Trip of A Lifetime

(SPONSORED CONTENT) – There are countless reasons to want to visit the Philippines. The beaches, the culture, the food, the nightlife, and of course, the people all contribute to the splendor and beauty that embodies this wondrous land of over 7,000 Islands. www.philippinetourismusa.com/destinations
As you begin your plans to visit Asia again or for the first time, consider one of the world’s hidden treasures…the Philippines. And here are a few reasons why…
World-Class Destinations – many of the destinations across the Philippine archipelago are world-renowned and award-winning. Palawan and Boracay constantly top the annual 10 World’s Best Islands awards by Travel + Leisure, and Conde Nast Traveler, and Cebu as well as other destinations rank in the top 20.
Life-changing Things To Do – from Diving in Palawan’s Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, Surfing in Siargao’s Cloud 9, Hiking Banaue’s Batad Rice Terraces, or participating in any of the hundreds of “festivals” that are celebrated each year.
A Cuisine that is Unique and yet Familiar – a guaranteed smile-generator, Filipino food has the distinction of picking some of the best attributes from East and West and creating some of the most delectable dishes on the planet. Eat with your hands, sit by a flowing waterfall, or in a Top-Rated elegant setting; either way, you’ll experience the fun-loving and nurturing spirit that is synonymous with the Filipinos.
Check out www.philippinetourismusa.com/things-to-do and find more reasons to go the Philippines.
Discover the Hidden Treasure. Discover the Philippines.