Police Find Woman’s Body In Box Inside NorCal Stabbing Suspect’s SUV

July 11, 2017 11:36 AM
TULARE COUNTY (CBS/AP) — The body of a 29-year old Nevada woman has been found in California concealed inside a cardboard box.

The box containing the woman’s body was found Sunday, wrapped in tape inside a black Lincoln Navigator.

The Dinuba Police Department states the woman was found when police officers were investigating reports of gunfire and a stabbing. Thirty-seven-year-old Jose Anthony Rodriguez was arrested in connection to the stabbing, and reports later came in that a body was found inside his vehicle.

Police Lt. Abel Iriarte says the woman whose body was found is related to Rodriguez.

Police are attempting to reach the family of the woman before releasing her name.

