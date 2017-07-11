Port Of Oakland Sets All-Time Record For Imports In June

July 11, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Imports, Port of Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Port of Oakland set an all-time import record for the month of June last month, port officials announced Monday.

Last month, the port handled the equivalent of 80,253 full 20-foot import containers. That broke the previous all-time record for the month, which was 78,326 containers in June 2006.

Port officials said last month’s import volume increased 5.1 percent over the same period a year ago. They called the increase a good sign as West Coast ports, including Oakland, prepare for peak shipping season.

“As we near autumn, retailers begin stocking up for the holidays,” Port of Oakland maritime director John Driscoll said in a statement. “Healthy volumes now might be a preview of what we can expect for peak season.”

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch