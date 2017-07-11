Port Of Oakland Sets All-Time Record For Imports In June

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Port of Oakland set an all-time import record for the month of June last month, port officials announced Monday.
Last month, the port handled the equivalent of 80,253 full 20-foot import containers. That broke the previous all-time record for the month, which was 78,326 containers in June 2006.
Port officials said last month’s import volume increased 5.1 percent over the same period a year ago. They called the increase a good sign as West Coast ports, including Oakland, prepare for peak shipping season.
“As we near autumn, retailers begin stocking up for the holidays,” Port of Oakland maritime director John Driscoll said in a statement. “Healthy volumes now might be a preview of what we can expect for peak season.”
