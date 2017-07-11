Two-Alarm Fire Burning At San Leandro Salvage Yard

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – Fire crews are responding to a two-alarm fire burning at a salvage yard in San Leandro.

Video shot by Chopper Five showed a large plume of smoke rising from the fire in the industrial area not far from the Oakland Airport.

The salvage yard, Alco Iron Metal, in San Leandro is located 2233 Eden Road near the Metropolitan Golf Links.

Despite it’s proximity to the airport, the fire is not impacting air traffic.

Earlier video showed crews using heavy equipment to get at the flames buried beneath all that scrap.

The hottest part of the fire is deep in that pile.

The Alameda County Fire Department issued a shelter in place order shortly before 6 p.m.

San Leandro Shelter In Place Advisory: please close windows & remain indoors West of I-880 between Davis St & Fairway due to 2-alarm fire. — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 12, 2017

The order covers residents west of I-880 between Davis Street and Fairway due to the toxic smoke being given off by the fire.

People there are being advised to close windows and remains indoors.