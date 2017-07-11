Update To Weekend Vallejo Police Incident

VALLEJO (KPIX 5) — In a story that aired on television last weekend, KPIX 5 reported that a Vallejo Police Department officer used a racial slur while addressing a suspect during a vehicle stop.

After further review of mobile phone video of the incident, it turns out the police officer did not use any racial slur. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into his over-all conduct during the stop. The suspect in the vehicle is in custody and has been charged with a carjacking in Napa County.