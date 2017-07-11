Wildfire Destroys Dozens Of Homes Near Oroville

OROVILLE, Butte County (CBS SF) — At least three dozen homes have been destroyed by a wildfire about 60 miles north of Sacramento in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Word of the homes destroyed by the Wall Fire just east of Oroville in Butte County came after fire crews and damage inspection teams were able to survey the destruction.

Cal Fire said at least 41 homes have been destroyed and three others damaged. 55 other structures have been damaged or destroyed.

4 people have been injured in the fire.

5,800 acres have burned as of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Containment has risen to 45 percent, up from 25 percent Monday evening. Cal Fire said fire crews’ activity has reduced significantly as firefighters continued to improve fire line.

Evacuation orders and warnings were still in effect for at least 4,000 people. 5,400 structures were still threatened, according to Cal Fire.

On Sunday, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Butte County due to the effects of the Wall Fire.

There was no word yet on the cause of the fire.