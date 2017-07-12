28-Year-Old Fremont Man With Mental Illness Reported Missing

July 12, 2017 11:53 AM
FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old man who suffers from mental illness went missing over the weekend in Fremont, police said Wednesday.

David Sanchez, who is not communicative, walked away from his mother’s vehicle at about 11 a.m. Sunday as it was parked at the Wal-Mart store at 40580 Albrae St., according to police.

Sanchez is described as a 28-year-old Hispanic man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said.

Missing Fremont man David Sanchez (Fremont Police Department)

He has black hair with a buzz cut and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes, according to police.

Sanchez does not have a cellphone, money or identification. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Fremont police at (510) 790-6800, ext. 3.

