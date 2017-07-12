Family Doubles Reward Hoping For Clues In El Cerrito Murder

EL CERRITO (KPIX 5) – Friends and family are making new efforts Wednesday to solve the murder of a prominent Bay Area attorney who was shot on his front porch nine months ago.

The victim’s loved ones are hoping an increased reward will provide a new incentive for witnesses to speak up.

Months after Jim Gilliland was killed in front of his home in El Cerrito, organizers are doubling the reward for any information leading to an arrest.

“He was a big hearted and warm person, generous with his time and skills to anyone who they might benefit,” said Pastor Delianne Koops of First Presbyterian Church in Berkeley where Gilliland was a parishioner.

Pastor Koops spoke on behalf of Gilliland’s family inside the chambers of El Cerrito City Hall.

Gilliliand was a prominent lawyer based out of San Francisco. Police say he was coming home from choir practice on October 27th of last year when he was shot and killed on his front porch.

His wife was inside their home at the time of the shooting.

“We don’t know what we’re looking for yet,” said El Cerrito Police Lt. Robert De La Campa. “So in the event that someone can identify a suspect for us, then we know what kind of car they have, then we can look for that car in those videos.”

Nearly 9 months after his murder, and police say they still don’t have a motive and only a few leads. Friends of Gilliland have increased the reward from $50,000 to $100,000 in hopes someone will say something.

“It’s fair to say we’re not getting much information, hence the need for these actions, said De La Campa. “We’re going to try to get more motivation out there for more people to give us information.”

Gilliland’s practice focused on patent, copyright and trademark infringement. He frequently represented companies like Apple, Sony, and Oracle.

“Anyone who can provide any leads or information on this to contact the El Cerrito Police Department,” said Koops.

A billboard advertising the new reward with contact information will be going up across the East Bay soon, organizers said.

Anyone with information can call a hotline friends and family have set up: 866-TIP-4JIM. They have also set up the website Justice4Jim.com with information on the case.