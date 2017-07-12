3 Ways San Francisco Business Owners Engage With The Local Community



Small business owners and community organizations can create strategic partnerships to achieve a win-win that increases visibility and aligns complementary goals for a unique positioning in the marketplace. In the meantime, such tie-ins greatly benefit others deserving of a helping hand. In San Francisco, this type of public-private sector cooperation provides us with examples of support for diverse charities throughout the city.





Spritz SF Supports REAF

Good work is being done every day by REAF, the San Francisco-based non-profit group founded over 20 years ago by two mothers of sons lost to HIV/AIDS. Beneficiaries of the star-studded entertainment gala, “Help is on the Way,” include Meals on Wheels of San Francisco, San Francisco AIDS, and Larkin Street Youth Services. Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) is always looking for media sponsorships to support their hunger programs, and to provide assistance to the homeless and disenfranchised youth, as well as HIV services. An outstanding example is the involvement of Spritz SF, an independent marketing, branding, and PR agency, where both co-founders donate their time and resources to serve the REAF Board of Directors and Management Committee.



Pet Camp Supports SF SPCA

Pet lovers can partner up all over town. Pet Camp provides pet daycare and overnight stay-care facilities for San Francisco Bay Area dogs and cats when their owners must travel. Camp counselors make it fun and provide bath time as well. This small family owned and operated business, a multiple winner of community activist awards, provides support to the San Francisco SPCA. The SPCA is an animal welfare organization that houses more than 6,000 homeless animals every year, provides animal assisted therapy programs, and offers affordable veterinary care to those in need. Pet Camp’s owners also support local schools within the San Francisco Unified School District, providing gift baskets and gift certificates for silent auction fundraisers.



Cocktail Bars Support Negroni Week

San Francisco goes in for Negroni Week in a big way. It’s a simple scheme to facilitate independent bar and restaurant owners who wish to support local charities. An annual event since 2013, it has raised over one million dollars worldwide. Drop in at the Horsefeather on Divisidero Street in Nopa, for example, where part of the proceeds from the Foamy Negroni — a drink made with Bulldog Gin, Cinzano 1757 and Campari topped with Stieg Radler foam — benefits Rocket Dog Rescue. At the London Underground-themed Whitechapel on Polk Street, several unique Negroni variations have benefited the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation.



This article was written by Laurie Jo Miller Farr for CBS Small Business Pulse

