Brush Fire Near San Jose’s Alum Rock Park 75% Contained

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A brush fire near San Jose’s Alum Rock Park that started late Tuesday afternoon and has destroyed one home and left three firefighters with minor injuries is 75 percent contained at 120 acres, fire officials said Wednesday.

The fire was reported at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday near Lariat Lane and Claitor Way in North San Jose’s Boulder neighborhood. By around 8:50 p.m., it had grown to 100 acres.

Firefighters from the San Jose Fire Department and Cal Fire had contained the blaze to 40 percent by 8:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Eleven homes were evacuated Tuesday and the Berryessa Community Center was opened to evacuees, but residents were allowed to return home when the order was lifted late Tuesday, San Jose Fire Capt. Brad Cloutier said.

One person remains displaced from their home, which is considered destroyed. Two other homes sustained peripheral damage to fences, but the structures remain intact.

Police are controlling the area Wednesday and only letting residents in, Cloutier said.

One of the injured firefighters was taken to a hospital Tuesday for treatment and was later released.

