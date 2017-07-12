Longtime San Jose Deli Closing After Being Slapped With ADA Lawsuit

SAN JOSE (KCBS) – A popular San Jose deli will be closing its doors, after 67 years in business. The owner said it will be too expensive to comply with a lawsuit pointing out violations with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Time Deli on South Bascom Avenue will be serving its sandwiches for the last time on Saturday.

Owner Don Berg said a lawyer has sued them for not complying with requirements for the disabled.

“We got in a lawsuit with the ADA lawyer. Apparently he came in here and saw that the bathrooms and the parking and a few other things were not in compliance. So, it opened a can of worms,” Bergh told KCBS.

According to The Mercury News, the suit was filed by attorney Scott Johnson, who has filed thousands of ADA lawsuits against small businesses in the Bay Area.

“So to redo everything, this whole building, it’s going to cost a lot of money,” Bergh said.

In a recent KPIX 5 analysis, Johnson has filed more than 2,000 such lawsuits going back to 2004.

Bergh plans to continue operating his catering service.

“Watch out for the truck, stay loyal. The Time Deli will still be out there and serving our great food,” he said.