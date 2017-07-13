Democratic Leader Pelosi Wants Kushner’s Security Clearance Revoked

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) demanded Thursday that President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, have his security clearance immediately revoked.

Pelosi’s statement comes after President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., released an email chain that showed he set up a meeting with a “Russian government attorney” who claimed to have damaging information on then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr. invited his brother-in-law, Kushner, and then-Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, to the June 2016 meeting with the Russian government attorney.

Jared Kushner's security clearance must be immediately revoked. #ProtectOurDemocracy — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 13, 2017

Pelosi is not alone in calling for Kushner’s clearance to be revoked and for the incident to be investigated.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-East Bay) called for his clearance to be revoked two days earlier.

Swalwell has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration and its alleged ties to Russia. He has even created a webpage devoted to the links between the Trump administration and the Kremlin.

With Trump Jr. admissions on #RussiaHacking, here's what must happen: — Ind. Commission

— Revoke Kushner clearance

— No sanctions relief — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 11, 2017

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California) has called for Trump Jr. to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who heads the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Thursday that he is sending a letter to request Trump Jr.’s presence before the committee.

Grassley said he thinks Trump Jr. would welcome the opportunity to testify before the committee.

President Trump, speaking in Paris, said his son “took a meeting with a Russian lawyer, not a government lawyer, but a Russian lawyer.”

He said these types of meetings are “very standard in politics” and that “nothing came of the meeting.”

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.