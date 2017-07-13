3-Alarm Fire Destroys Lafayette Businesses

July 13, 2017 7:17 AM
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce, Fire, Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) – Firefighters are putting out hot spots at a commercial building in Lafayette where a three-alarm fire broke out late Wednesday night, according to a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman.

According to Fire Marshal Robert Marshall, the fire was reported at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday at 100 Lafayette Circle.

The fire was contained just before 1 a.m.

The commercial building houses at least nine businesses, including the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, a restaurant, a nail salon and an accountant’s office, Marshall said.

Marshall called the building a “complete loss.” He said the building’s roof collapsed and the entire second floor was gone.

According to Marshall, three neighboring apartment buildings were evacuated, but all the residents have since been allowed to return.

There were no reports of injuries, however fire officials estimate that the fire caused about $1.1 million in damage.

Firefighters remain on the scene and the cause of the blaze is under investigation, Marshall said.

