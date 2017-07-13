Woman Charged With Fatally Stabbing Man At San Jose Home

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old woman was arraigned on a third-strike murder charge Wednesday afternoon after she allegedly stabbed a 60-year-old man to death at a home in Central San Jose on Sunday morning.

Amber Nichole Gerkin, of San Jose, also faces a charge of corporal injury to a former cohabitant, according to prosecutor Lance Daugherty.

Prosecutors allege that Gerkin has two prior felony convictions in Santa Clara County for robbery and dissuading a witness by force or threat of force.

Gerkin was arrested at a San Jose home on Sunday and booked into Santa Clara County Jail, where she is being held without bail.

Police responding to a report of the stabbing in the 700 block of South Second Street just before 10 a.m. Sunday found the victim suffering from one or more stab wounds. He died later at a hospital and his name has not yet been released, police said.

Police investigators believe an argument preceded the stabbing and that Gerkin and the victim knew each other.

Daugherty said a statement of facts about the case remains sealed to the public, but will likely be unsealed at Gerkin’s next court date on July 20 when she could possibly enter a plea.

Gerkin is scheduled to appear in court in a separate case around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and in a third case on Monday afternoon.