Bay Area Heat, Fire Danger Rising This Weekend

(CBS SF) — Heat sensitive residents of the Bay Area’s inland areas are at moderate to high risk of heat-related illnesses and higher fire danger as temperatures rise this weekend, National Weather Service officials said.

The Santa Cruz Mountains, the Diablo Range and the Big Sur region are under a heat advisory from 8 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday.

UPDATE: The Heat Advisory has been expanded to include the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Valleys#CAwx pic.twitter.com/wTQ1tHntZx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 14, 2017

Otherwise, temperatures in some inland valleys and ridges could reach the low 100s both Saturday and Sunday.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for early next week, weather officials said.

The hottest temperatures for inland valleys and ridges will be in the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay and in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

In the North Bay, interior valleys and ridges could reach the low 100s, according to weather officials.

In the East Bay, interior valleys could reach the low 100s, while on East Bay ridges temperatures are forecast to reach the 90s.

The inland areas of the South Bay are forecast to reach the 90s while ridges will be near 100.

Inland valleys of Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are expected to be in the 90s. The ridges could reach the low 100s.

Temperatures from the North Bay coast to Santa Cruz will be lower, weather officials said.

Across the San Francisco and Monterey Bay areas temperatures in the hilly and mountainous regions could stay above 70 degrees during the night and early morning hours.

