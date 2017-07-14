Berkeley Police Ask For Help Finding Missing 5-Year-Old Girl

July 14, 2017 6:01 PM
Filed Under: Berkeley, Berkeley Police, Missing Girl

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley on Friday asked for the public’s help finding a 5-year-old girl, who they say was taken by her mother, who has diminished capacity.

Police said Mayalyia Booker was last seen with her mother, 34-year-old Laquita Davis, in the 1500 block of Prince Street at 3:14 p.m. Friday.

Mayalyia is described by police as being between 3-foot-6 and 4-feet tall with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Mayalyia has short hair in twists and was wearing a black shirt, black pants and gray tennis shoes.

Davis is described as 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighing 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and has two braids and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Berkeley police say people who have information that can help in safely locating Mayalyia Booker should call 911 or contact them at (510) 981-5900.

