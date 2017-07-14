Jan Wahl Talks ‘San Francisco Jewish Film Festival’ & Reviews ‘Dawson City: Frozen Time’

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl talks about the upcoming San Francisco Jewish Film Festival and reviews the documentary ‘Dawson City: Frozen Time’

SAN FRANCISCO JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL

About SFJFF:

The San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, presented by the Jewish Film Institute, is the largest and longest-running festival of its kind and a leader in the curation and presentation of new film and media exploring the complexities of Jewish life around the world. SFJFF attracts more than 40,000 filmgoers and industry professionals to its annual three weeks of inspiring films, events, panels and parties. Screenings take place at the historic Castro theatre in San Francisco and venues throughout the Bay Area during July and August.

Source: www.sfjff.org



DAWSON CITY: FROZEN TIME (Not Rated) 120 min

Studio: Hypnotic Pictures

Director: Bill Morrison

About The Movie:

This meditation on cinema’s past from Decasia director Bill Morrison pieces together the bizarre true history of a long-lost collection of 533 nitrate film prints from the early 1900s. Located just south of the Arctic Circle, Dawson City was settled in 1896 and became the center of the Canadian Gold Rush that brought 100,000 prospectors to the area. It was also the final stop for a distribution chain that sent prints and newsreels to the Yukon. The films were seldom, if ever, returned.

The now-famous Dawson City Collection was uncovered in 1978 when a bulldozer working its way through a parking lot dug up a horde of film cans. Morrison draws on these permafrost-protected, rare silent films and newsreels, pairing them with archival footage, interviews, historical photographs, and an enigmatic score by Sigur Rós collaborator and composer Alex Somers. Dawson City: Frozen Time depicts the unique history of this Canadian Gold Rush town by chronicling the life cycle of a singular film collection through its exile, burial, rediscovery, and salvation.

Source: Kino Lorber/Metacritic.com

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

Feud – Betty & Joan and VeepWonder Woman and The Hero



