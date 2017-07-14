Oikos University Mass Shooting Suspect Gets 7 Life Sentences

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The man accused of killing seven people in the 2012 shooting rampage at Oikos University has been sentenced to seven life sentences in prison without parole on Friday, according to authorities.

One Goh, 48, was charged with seven counts of first degree murder, three counts of premeditated attempted murder and the special circumstance allegations of committing a murder during a kidnapping and committing multiple murders for the shooting at Oikos, a Christian vocational school located near Oakland International Airport, on April 2, 2012.

Goh pleaded no contest to the charges in May.

Goh’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender David Klaus, said a key factor in making the pleas was that the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office decided not to seek the death penalty.

District attorney’s office spokeswoman Teresa Drenick said, “Given all the circumstances of this case, such as Mr. Goh’s violent actions and his mental health, we believe that life in prison without the possibility is the appropriate outcome.”

“The enormity and devastation of this mass shooting remains unprecedented in Alameda County,” District Attorney O’Malley said in a prepared statement. “With the conclusion of this case, we know that One Goh will never again be in the position to harm any member of our community.”

Killed in the shooting were students Lydia Sim, 21, Sonam Choedon, 33, Grace Kim, 23, Doris Chibuko, 40, Judith Seymour, 53, and Tshering Bhutia, 38, as well as Katleen Ping, 24, who worked at the school.

Prosecutors said Goh had dropped out of Oikos several months before the shooting and wanted his tuition refunded and targeted an administrator who wasn’t present on the day of the shooting.

Criminal proceedings against Goh were suspended after his lawyers questioned his mental competency to stand trial. On Jan. 7, 2013, a judge ruled that he was incompetent, citing reports by two psychiatrists who examined him, and he was moved to Napa State Hospital a few months later.

Goh underwent a competency hearing in 2015 after a forensic psychologist at the Napa facility found him competent to stand trial, but a judge who also heard testimony from other psychologists ruled that he was still mentally incompetent.