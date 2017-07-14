Redwood City Gas Station Damaged When Car Catches Fire

July 14, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Car Fire, Chevron, Fire, Gas Station, Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A vehicle caught fire at a gas station Thursday night in Redwood City, according to firefighters.

Emergency crews from the Redwood City Fire Department and the Menlo Park Fire Protection District were dispatched to 710 Woodside Road, according to a statement posted online just before 8:51 p.m.

Roughly 10 minutes later the fire had been extinguished, but the gas station sustained damage as a result of the blaze.

Westbound Woodside Road was closed near Hudson Street for roughly half an hour.

Information about the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

