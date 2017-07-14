Redwood City Gas Station Damaged When Car Catches Fire

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A vehicle caught fire at a gas station Thursday night in Redwood City, according to firefighters.
Emergency crews from the Redwood City Fire Department and the Menlo Park Fire Protection District were dispatched to 710 Woodside Road, according to a statement posted online just before 8:51 p.m.
Roughly 10 minutes later the fire had been extinguished, but the gas station sustained damage as a result of the blaze.
Westbound Woodside Road was closed near Hudson Street for roughly half an hour.
Information about the cause of the fire was not immediately available.
