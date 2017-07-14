Trial In San Francisco Pier 14 Shooting Delayed Another Week

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The start of a murder trial has been delayed at least another week for the man at the center of a fierce immigration debate over the fatal shooting of a woman on a San Francisco pier.

Lawyers and judges are trying to find an available courtroom in busy San Francisco superior court to start trial for Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez. The 54-year-old has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the July 2015 shooting of Kate Steinle.

The killing was used by President Donald Trump on the campaign trial to underscore his call to build a wall on the country’s southern border.

A judge on Friday order Lopez-Sanchez back to court July 21.

The Bureau of Land Management is fighting a subpoena ordering one of its agents to testify at the trial. Steinle was shot by the agent’s gun, which he reported stolen several days before her death.

