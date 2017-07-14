Trial In San Francisco Pier 14 Shooting Delayed Another Week

July 14, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, Kate Steinle, Pier 14, Pier 14 Shooting, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The start of a murder trial has been delayed at least another week for the man at the center of a fierce immigration debate over the fatal shooting of a woman on a San Francisco pier.

Lawyers and judges are trying to find an available courtroom in busy San Francisco superior court to start trial for Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez. The 54-year-old has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the July 2015 shooting of Kate Steinle.

The killing was used by President Donald Trump on the campaign trial to underscore his call to build a wall on the country’s southern border.

A judge on Friday order Lopez-Sanchez back to court July 21.

The Bureau of Land Management is fighting a subpoena ordering one of its agents to testify at the trial. Steinle was shot by the agent’s gun, which he reported stolen several days before her death.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch