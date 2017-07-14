Two Hospitalized, Multiple Cars Smashed During Oakland Rampage

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland are searching for a suspect who went on a rampage late Friday morning, attacking people and cars with a long metal object, authorities said.

Shortly before 12 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed assault against an individual on the 1300 block of 12 Street.

Initial investigation determined that the assailant had attacked five people in addition to causing damage to five vehicles. Police said the suspect struck the victims and vehicles with a long metal object of some sort.

Two of the injured victims, both adult males, were transported to an area hospital. Of those two victims, one suffered moderate injuries and the other suffered minor injuries. Both were in stable condition.

The other three injured victims did not require medical treatment.

Police described the suspect as an African-American male in his 30s, approximately 6’7” tall and weighing 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Police are currently searching the suspect, but have yet to release any additional details about a possible motive behind the attack. Oakland police officials have notified neighboring law enforcement agencies about this incident.

Anyone see an individual fitting the suspect description should immediately report it to the police by calling 911.