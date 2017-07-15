Missing 5-Year-Old Girl Found Safe; Mother In Custody In Pittsburg

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The missing 5-year-old child who was last seen in Berkeley Friday and her mother, a woman with diminished capacity, have been found and the child is safe, police said Saturday afternoon.

Pittsburg officers informed Berkeley police at 11:29 a.m. that 34-year-old Laquita Davis, who allegedly abducted the child, is now in custody in Pittsburg, police said.

Davis’ daughter, Malayia Booker, has been safely recovered, according to Berkeley police Sgt. Andrew Frankel.

The child was taken by her mother, who is homeless, on Friday from the 1500 block of Prince Street, according to police.

“We appreciate the support of our aware and engaged community as well as the assistance provided by the Pittsburg police department,” Berkeley police said in a statement.

No further details were available.

