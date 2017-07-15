Missing 5-Year-Old Girl Found Safe; Mother In Custody In Pittsburg

July 15, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Berkeley Police, Missing Child, Missing Person, Pittsburg Police

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The missing 5-year-old child who was last seen in Berkeley Friday and her mother, a woman with diminished capacity, have been found and the child is safe, police said Saturday afternoon.

Pittsburg officers informed Berkeley police at 11:29 a.m. that 34-year-old Laquita Davis, who allegedly abducted the child, is now in custody in Pittsburg, police said.

Davis’ daughter, Malayia Booker, has been safely recovered, according to Berkeley police Sgt. Andrew Frankel.

missing berkeley girl mother Missing 5 Year Old Girl Found Safe; Mother In Custody In Pittsburg

Missing Berkeley girl Mayalyia Booker and her mother Laquita Davis (Berkeley Police Department)

The child was taken by her mother, who is homeless, on Friday from the 1500 block of Prince Street, according to police.

“We appreciate the support of our aware and engaged community as well as the assistance provided by the Pittsburg police department,” Berkeley police said in a statement.

No further details were available.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch