Post-Punk Band Delivers Gospel-Tinged Fury In Oakland

By Dave Pehling

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Though the members behind unique modern rock outfit Algiers have been working together for nearly a decade, the group has roots that go back even further. Guitarist Lee Tesche and bassist Ryan Mahan were childhood friends and had already played in a number Atlanta bands since their teens when singer/multi-instrumentalist and friend Franklin James Fischer became a regular fixture at their live shows in the late 2000s.

The trio began collaborating, crafting a sound that touched on the synth-powered proto-industrial mimimalism of Suicide, the brooding intensity of Nick Cave’s bands the Birthday Party and the Bad Seeds and the dub-influenced experimentation of PIL touched with Motown soul. Algiers aired it’s first sampling of gospel-soul-meets-post-punk-ferocity in 2012 with the release of the single “Blood” on Atlanta-based label Double Phantom Records.

With Fischer’s soulful voice and impassioned delivery taking center stage amid soundscapes that mixed howling guitars, industrial/hip-hop beats and ghostly vocal samples, the single attracted the attention of indie powerhouse Matador Records. The band’s self-titled debut was released in the summer of 2015, dazzling reviewers and fans with its kaleidoscopic swirl of influences and feverish social commentary that had some likening the group to a post-punk version of Public Enemy.

The group would bring on former Bloc Party drummer Matt Tong before heading out on the road to promote the album, opening for modern post-punk outfit Interpol before bringing their savage, cathartic live shows to clubs on both sides of the Atlantic on their first headlining tour.

The group would maintain a busy schedule of live dates at European festivals as it began recording its sophomore album last year. Working with Bristol-based Portishead member Adrian Utley as producer, the band members began piecing together their disparate ideas into new songs, all informed the rising political and racial tensions in post-Trump U.S. and post-Brexit England.

The resulting album if anything elevates the spirited intensity and fervor of the band’s first album. Songs like “Walk Like a Panther” (which samples a speech by slain Black Panther activist Fred Hampton) and the stomping title track “The Underside of Power” find Algiers distilling uneasiness over our increasingly dystopian present into a fiery, cathartic soundtrack. The band brings it’s new tunes back to the Bay Area Monday night, headlining a show at the Starlight Social Club in Oakland.

Algiers

Monday, July 17, 8 p.m.

Starline Social Club