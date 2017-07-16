At Least 9 Injured In Wrong-Way Crash On Highway 4 In Brentwood

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Nine people went to the hospital Saturday night when a driver in a stolen vehicle headed onto Highway 4 in the wrong direction.

The Bay Area News Group reports that the CHP received a report at 8:07 p.m. that someone driving a sedan eastbound into oncoming traffic had crashed into a minivan west of the Sand Creek Road on-ramp.

Ross Macumber, interim battalion chief with the East Contra Costa Fire District, was driving east on Highway 4 toward his station in Brentwood when he saw a cloud of dust in the distance.

As he approached, he saw a minivan with major front-end damage in the middle of the west-bound lanes and a gold sedan that had toppled down the embankment and overturned.

He had to break a window to get into the minivan, where eight people — including two young children — had sustained injuries, ranging from scrapes to what appeared to be a broken leg.

The youngest child was airlifted to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland while most of the other victims were taken to local hospitals.

One of the men in the sedan was taken by ambulance to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to pry the other person from the car, after which he was airlifted to Eden Medical Center’s trauma center in Castro Valley.