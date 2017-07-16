3 Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Separate Oakland Shootings

July 16, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Gun violence, Oakland shootings

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three people were injured in separate shootings Saturday in Oakland, according to police.

At 3 p.m., a male victim was shot in the 500 block of 55th Street.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect remains at large.

At 8:42 p.m., another male victim was shot in the 3200 block of Wisconsin St. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound and he is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to police.

At 10:38 p.m., another male victim was shot in the 2700 block of 76th Avenue. He suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and arm and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The suspect remains at large, police said.

