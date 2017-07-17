2 People Found Shot Dead In Saratoga Home

SARATOGA (CBS SF) — Two adults were found shot to death in their home in the southern part of Saratoga Monday morning, according to Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials.
The discovery was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 19000 block of state Highway 9, near Glen Una Drive.
Homicide and crime scene investigators are speaking with family members, witnesses and neighbors of the pair, whose identities are not yet being released by the sheriff's office.
Based on the preliminary investigation, officials do not believe there is a risk to the community, sheriff’s Sgt. Rich Glennon said.
