Family Robbed At Gunpoint In Their Walnut Creek Home

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A family was robbed at gunpoint this morning in Walnut Creek when two suspects waving handguns got away with some of their cash and belongings, police said.

At 8:50 a.m., two male suspects entered a home in the 2800 block of Oak Grove Road where they waved guns at a husband, wife and child before taking the property and running from the home, according to police.

The robbery was not far from Foothill Middle School.

Police said the suspects ran south toward Cedro Lane and may have gotten into a tan or gold van, possibly a Honda Odyssey, which was last seen traveling out of the area.

The family escaped injury in the robbery, according to police.

Officers arrived minutes after the robbery was reported but they could not find the suspects themselves or with a K-9.

Police are describing one suspect as a man about 20 to 30 years old who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The other suspect wore a mask over his face, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or anyone with more information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Bill Jeha at (925) 256-3518 or Sgt. David Rangel at (925) 256-3573.

