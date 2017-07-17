Judge: Feds Asked Google For Too Much Data In Gender Bias Case

July 17, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Gender bias, Google, Labor Department, pay gap

NEW YORK (AP) — An administrative law judge has ruled that Labor Department officials investigating gender pay bias had asked Google for data in a way that’s too broad and intrusive on employee privacy.

Google must still provide data, including contact information, on 8,000 employees – just not data on the more than 25,000 workers originally sought.

At issue is whether Google pays women less than men. The Labor Department said in April that it found “systemic compensation disparities.” But Google denied the charges, saying it conducts rigorous analysis to ensure that its pay practices are gender-blind.

The decision, issued on Friday, is preliminary. The Labor Department can file objections before it becomes final. The ruling doesn’t yet decide, either way, whether Google discriminated.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch