Moraga Dips Into Reserve Fund To Repair Sinkhole

MORAGA (KPIX 5) — Repairs have kicked off on a giant sinkhole that’s been an eyesore for more than a year in Moraga.

Finally, the town has a fix for a giant sinkhole that opened up back in March 2016 in a major intersection during El Niño related storms.

The crater is 20 feet long and 15 feet deep.

On Monday, crews started the process of refilling it.

But with an estimated price tag of $3.1 million, the city needed federal approval to patch it up.

Now, the city is waiting for the money to come in .

Moraga public works director Edric Kwan said, “We would be putting up front all the money and asking for reimbursement at a later date.”

The repair work is expected to be finished in October 2017.

Residents in the town even held a one year birthday party for the sinkhole, to mark the length of time their community has been dealing with the crater.

Kwan says Moraga had to dip into its reserve funds to come up with the $3.1 million, to be reimbursed by the Feds at some point down the road.

Kwan said that until the city gets the money, Moraga is cash-strapped.

During construction there will be road closures near the sinkhole intersection.