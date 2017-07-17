Sleeping With Sirens To Kick-Off Small Venue Tour at Slim’s San Francisco



By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Sleeping With Sirens will embark on a North American club and theater tour this Fall in support of their new album Gossip, out September 22. Although the band could likely sell out larger venues, they’ve chosen to play small venues.

The 4-week tour kicks off August 31 in San Francisco at Slim’s, and offers fans a special chance to catch the band live in an intimate setting, including stops at The Gramercy Theatre in New York, Troubadour in Los Angeles, and more. Every ticket purchased for the tour will include a choice of either a standard physical or standard digital copy of their upcoming album.

Sleeping With Sirens Tour Dates:

8/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

9/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

9/2 – San Diego, CA SOMA @ Sidestage

9/5 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

9/7 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

9/8 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

9/9 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

9/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

9/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

9/13 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

9/15 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium (upstairs)

9/16 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

9/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

9/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

9/20 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre

9/22 – Washington D.C. @ Rock & Roll Hotel

9/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

9/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

9/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

9/27 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

9/28 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

9/30 – Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life Festival

10/1 – Madison, WI WJJO @ Sonic Boom Festival



Ticket links are available on the band’s website.



