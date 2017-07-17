Walmart Apologizes For Use Of N-Word In Product Description On Website

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Walmart issued an apology for a racial slur was used in a product description by a third-party vendor on its website.

The seller used the N-word to describe the color of a hair net used for weaves.

Walmart says it has removed the listing from its website and called it a “clear violation of our policy.” It said in a statement it was “appalled that this third-party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace.”

The validity of the seller has been called into question. The owner of Jagazi Naturals told the Daily News someone copied her brand and posted the product with the insulting description.

“Considering the fact that I’m a black woman from Nigeria, what really pains me is that I get these emails from other black people who are in pain because of that word,” said Chizo Onuh, who is based in London.

Meanwile, Walmart says it is investigating the seller to find out how it happened.

Walmart has been trying hard to compete better with online leader Amazon, and now sells 50 million products on its site including those from third-party sellers. Though it has never shared the exact breakdown, Walmart.com has thousands of such vendors.

The insult set off a Twitter storm that included New York Times best-selling author Roxane Gay.

Oh @Walmart, why is this on your website? So far past unacceptable. Wow. h/t @Travon pic.twitter.com/CLi62f4E5y — roxane gay (@rgay) July 17, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For a short while, Walmart placed a message on the product listing stating that the item is no longer available. Later the link led to a page saying, “Sorry… we’re having technical difficulties and are looking into the problem now.”